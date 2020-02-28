Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,376 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.7% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 55,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,037,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,998,000 after buying an additional 173,747 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 103,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.27.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.48. 19,818,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,437,829. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.98.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

