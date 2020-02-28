Joint Ventures (JOINT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,249.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $33,063.00 and $1,249.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.22 or 0.02472173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00217353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00046679 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00128516 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures’ launch date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io.

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

