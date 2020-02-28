Joule Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week (JUL)

Joule (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. Joule has a market cap of $34.45 million and approximately $45,249.00 worth of Joule was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joule coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Joule has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.56 or 0.02497401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00219021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00047878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00130905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joule Coin Profile

Joule’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,499,999 coins. Joule’s official website is www.jouleindex.com.

Joule Coin Trading

Joule can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joule directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joule should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joule using one of the exchanges listed above.

