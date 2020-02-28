Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jounce Therapeutics had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 64.54%.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.52. 488,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,331. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 13.60 and a quick ratio of 13.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

In other news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $55,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,274 shares of company stock valued at $88,207 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

