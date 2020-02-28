JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $68.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNST. UBS Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.47.

Shares of MNST traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.42. The stock had a trading volume of 138,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,068. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $70.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.99. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,342,000 after purchasing an additional 194,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,432,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,547,000 after buying an additional 771,913 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 25,557,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,153,000 after buying an additional 684,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,120,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

