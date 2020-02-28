JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target to GBX 1,325

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,325 ($17.43) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.19% from the stock’s previous close.

STJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,240 ($16.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,351 ($17.77) to GBX 1,344 ($17.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered St. James’s Place to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered St. James’s Place to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,168.80 ($15.37).

Shares of LON STJ opened at GBX 1,010 ($13.29) on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 897.80 ($11.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,143.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,058.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

