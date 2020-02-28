JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $181.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $181.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the software company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADSK. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

ADSK traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $179.11. The company had a trading volume of 76,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,686. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $129.70 and a 1 year high of $211.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 271.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth $1,571,000. Eagle Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 568,380 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,088,000 after buying an additional 314,065 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management grew its position in Autodesk by 44.3% in the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 34,136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management raised its holdings in Autodesk by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management now owns 27,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Burns & Company boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Burns & Company now owns 5,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

