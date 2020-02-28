JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target to $47.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

ESPR traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.52. 405,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,901. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.13. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $76.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9819999999.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,747,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,294,453.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

