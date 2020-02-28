JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $129.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s current price.

MAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $119.90. 1,110,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,248. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.66. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $114.46 and a 52 week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 162.43% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Marriott III sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $3,044,510.00. Insiders sold 114,562 shares of company stock worth $16,543,861 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $672,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,777,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $48,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

