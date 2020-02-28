JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Inchcape (LON:INCH) Target Price to GBX 550

Inchcape (LON:INCH) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 845 ($11.12) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Inchcape from GBX 855 ($11.25) to GBX 845 ($11.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Inchcape to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 705 ($9.27) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 700.83 ($9.22).

Shares of LON:INCH opened at GBX 556.50 ($7.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Inchcape has a 1-year low of GBX 536 ($7.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 725 ($9.54). The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 661.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 645.03.

In other Inchcape news, insider Till Vestring purchased 445 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.63) per share, for a total transaction of £2,919.20 ($3,840.04).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

