JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.20 (LON:JMG)

JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust PLC (LON:JMG) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust stock traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 936 ($12.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,422. JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 10.31 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,277.55 ($16.81). The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,045.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,009.32.

Get JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust alerts:

JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to maximize total return from emerging markets around the world through a diversified portfolio of underlying investments. It invests in a diversified spread of countries, industries and companies.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.