JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,660 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.5% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,223,000 after buying an additional 1,039,163 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,969,000 after buying an additional 3,516,984 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,028,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,705,000 after buying an additional 1,891,559 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,540,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,665,000 after buying an additional 160,142 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,437,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,504,000 after buying an additional 139,128 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.