Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 3,645,697 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,505,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,645,697 shares during the period. H & R Block comprises 7.6% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 5.38% of H & R Block worth $246,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRB. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,660 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,085,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,768 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 130.7% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,405,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,344 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 12.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,837,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,405,000 after acquiring an additional 203,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,382,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,461,000 after acquiring an additional 86,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get H & R Block alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRB traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.44. 41,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,087,636. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10. H & R Block Inc has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.07. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 332.04%. The firm had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.