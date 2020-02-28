Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 88,706 Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,706 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.29% of Outfront Media worth $11,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OUT. CWM LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Outfront Media by 608.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Outfront Media by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

OUT traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $26.08. 15,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,529. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Outfront Media Inc has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.80%.

OUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

