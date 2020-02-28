Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,109,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,776 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $18,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 193,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,078,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after acquiring an additional 652,339 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 31,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $24.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

