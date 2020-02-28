Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 27,890 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,890 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.68. 4,346,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,407,686. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $521.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.