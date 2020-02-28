Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 35,380 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,865 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,380 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $26,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Applied Materials by 94.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.05. The company had a trading volume of 157,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,993,188. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average of $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ICAP raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

