Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 6,559 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.09.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $8.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,769. The company has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $194.95 and a 12 month high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

