Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,986,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 247,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.45.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $6.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.58. The stock had a trading volume of 126,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $118.70 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $632,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,178 shares of company stock worth $6,771,967. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

