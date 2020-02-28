Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 89,337 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 89,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,560,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

NYSE MMC traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.61. 20,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,539. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

