Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,707 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $20,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JD. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in JD.Com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in JD.Com by 85.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JD.Com in the third quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JD.Com in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in JD.Com by 24.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.37.

NASDAQ JD traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $37.33. 3,205,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,777,775. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.89 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.86. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

