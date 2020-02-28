Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,876 shares during the period. Ferrari accounts for approximately 2.2% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.23% of Ferrari worth $72,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

RACE traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.22. 7,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ferrari NV has a one year low of $126.82 and a one year high of $180.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.87.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari NV will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ferrari from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

