Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,537 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,308,000 after buying an additional 686,663 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 162.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 959,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,830,000 after buying an additional 594,316 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,376,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,004,000 after buying an additional 561,195 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,201,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,085,000 after buying an additional 560,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,441,000 after buying an additional 556,936 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.30. 544,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,180,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.96.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,432 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

