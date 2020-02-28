Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,944 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,313 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from to in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.84.

Intuit stock traded down $12.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.32. The company had a trading volume of 18,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,369. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.03 and a 1-year high of $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.85. The stock has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,426 shares of company stock valued at $48,613,307. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

