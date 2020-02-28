Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,335 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $583,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1,645.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 466,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 439,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,196,177. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $94.08 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.72. The company has a market cap of $184.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.25.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

