Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,694,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,972,000 after buying an additional 1,158,867 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,099,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,715,000. State Street Corp grew its position in IHS Markit by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 853,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in IHS Markit by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,019,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,870,000 after purchasing an additional 654,205 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 20,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,636,218.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,489.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $110,065.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

INFO traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.35. 184,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.50 and its 200 day moving average is $72.10. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

