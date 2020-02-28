Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,523 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.9% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $29,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 549,885 shares of company stock worth $49,333,226. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $3.99 on Friday, hitting $75.20. 117,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,397,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $143.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $72.36 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day moving average is $85.11.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

