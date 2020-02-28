Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $10.08 Million Holdings in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 86.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,837 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of StoneCo worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 38.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

StoneCo stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.44. 22,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,672. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. StoneCo Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

