Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $11.71 Million Stock Holdings in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789,153 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 432,186 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of Covanta worth $11,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Covanta by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 52,038 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 30.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 237,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 55,456 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Covanta by 9.7% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 391,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 34,517 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Covanta by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Covanta alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Covanta in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Covanta stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,300. Covanta Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 218.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.