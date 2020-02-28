Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $165.38 Million Holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,448,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the quarter. Harley-Davidson accounts for approximately 5.1% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.88% of Harley-Davidson worth $165,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 910.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE HOG traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.74. 13,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average is $35.58.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

