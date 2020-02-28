Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $21.42 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35,947 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $21,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,585,000 after buying an additional 77,569 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $471,045,000 after buying an additional 33,895 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,047,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,743,000 after buying an additional 43,556 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total value of $2,831,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $21.37 on Friday, hitting $363.23. The stock had a trading volume of 29,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,586. The business’s fifty day moving average is $428.06 and its 200 day moving average is $395.90. The company has a market cap of $113.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $292.53 and a 52 week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

