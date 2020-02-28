Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $29.64 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,192 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 0.9% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,785,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.77.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.18. 5,271,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,652,563. The company has a market capitalization of $205.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.66 and a 200 day moving average of $139.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

