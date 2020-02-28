Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $51.52 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108,072 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs accounts for about 1.6% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $51,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,354,000 after buying an additional 154,910 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 481.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.86.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.41. 682,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,405. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $104.73 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,988 shares of company stock valued at $15,142,199 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

