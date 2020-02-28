Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ traded down $2.67 on Friday, hitting $52.39. 705,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,200,150. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $236.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

