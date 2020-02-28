Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $62.59 Million Position in Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,143,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,517 shares during the quarter. Manchester United comprises about 1.9% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 7.82% of Manchester United worth $62,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MANU. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Manchester United by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Manchester United by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manchester United alerts:

MANU stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.56. 929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Manchester United PLC has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $20.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $731.54 million, a PE ratio of 106.12, a P/E/G ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU).

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.