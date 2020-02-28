Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $7.60 Million Position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Pentair worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after purchasing an additional 657,261 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,064,000 after purchasing an additional 19,357 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 689,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,636,000 after purchasing an additional 239,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after purchasing an additional 65,680 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $38.67. 18,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,864. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61. Pentair PLC has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $270,510.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,569.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

