Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $9.28 Million Holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,204 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Tapestry worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,237,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Tapestry by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,804,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after buying an additional 942,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tapestry by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,015,589 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $365,106,000 after buying an additional 751,835 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,834,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tapestry by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,313,150 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $62,386,000 after buying an additional 425,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.62.

TPR traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.58. 63,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,697. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.