Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 148.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,694 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,497,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,304,832. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $254.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

