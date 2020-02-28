Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,130 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,668,000 after buying an additional 221,248 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 999.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 73.8% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 20,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,171,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,218,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.33. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $192.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

