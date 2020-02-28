Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,529 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of WEX worth $17,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in WEX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in WEX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in WEX by 2.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in WEX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in WEX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price objective on shares of WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.06.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $5.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.76. 9,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,700. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.39. WEX Inc has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.05. WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,171.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

