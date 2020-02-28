Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $7.09 Million Investment in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 185,855 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,092,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.30% of M.D.C. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDC. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in M.D.C. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $4,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,119,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,862,880.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 16,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $732,854.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,036,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,640,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,889,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE MDC traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,159. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 7.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.90. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

