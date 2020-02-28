Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,307 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.9% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $6.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,485. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.21 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $197.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

