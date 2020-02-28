Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 15,860 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,114,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares during the period. Yum China makes up approximately 1.6% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Yum China worth $53,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,301,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Yum China by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,408,000 after acquiring an additional 947,056 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,740,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,584,000 after acquiring an additional 925,464 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Yum China by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,232,000 after acquiring an additional 707,906 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth $27,519,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

In other news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 price target on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.95.

Shares of Yum China stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 406,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.99. Yum China Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.