Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 163,428 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,428 shares during the period. Nike comprises 0.9% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nike were worth $27,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 38.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 8.9% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 685.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 344,420 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.76. 173,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,271,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.99. The company has a market cap of $143.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.