Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 20,004 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares during the period. Mercadolibre makes up approximately 0.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Mercadolibre worth $22,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 price target (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.60.

Shares of MELI traded down $5.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $594.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,588. Mercadolibre Inc has a one year low of $436.45 and a one year high of $756.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of -162.80 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $679.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $596.64.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.