Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 20,775 Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,935 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $11,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. ValuEngine cut Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.28.

Shares of NEP traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Nextera Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -141.72%.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.