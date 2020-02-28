Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 47,808 Shares of Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,808 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.96% of Despegar.com worth $8,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the third quarter worth $143,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 20.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DESP traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $12.15. 1,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31. Despegar.com Corp has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $890.11 million, a PE ratio of -58.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Several brokerages recently commented on DESP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

