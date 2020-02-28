Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 49,297 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 134.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,297 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 287.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 345.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 453.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $1,168,561.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 24,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $2,285,543.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,403,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,552 shares of company stock worth $5,127,206. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TRU traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.42. 6,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,800. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

