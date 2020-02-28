Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 97,542 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,542 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.5% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $47,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.92. 911,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,681,064. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

