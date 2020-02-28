Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 569,202 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Vipshop at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,665,000. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth about $2,136,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 20.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 253,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 43,938 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 63.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,677,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,918,000 after buying an additional 1,039,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,936,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,635,000 after buying an additional 486,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIPS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $12.28. 1,321,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,528,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 2.11.

VIPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.70 target price (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.39.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

